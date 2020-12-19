That's the best price we could find by $40 and $239 under list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by focuscamera via eBay.
- 7x magnification in 28mm objective lens
- 338-feet field of view at 1,000 yards
- 9 to 22mm adjustable width
- 100% waterproof and dry nitrogen filled
- Model: 600018246
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in-stock on December 31, however it can be ordered now.
- ceramic hone
- diamond plate
- Model: WSEDCPVT
Save at least $163 off list. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Apluschoice via eBay.
- Available in Sand (pictured) and Gray.
- Telescoping poles
- Stakes and guy ropes for windy weather
- Requires a car or SUV (not included heheh)
- Model: 07CSA
That's a low by $77 and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TXFactoryOutlet via Amazon
- rainfly
- fits 6 people
- 4 interior pockets
- Model: TS75001-sParent
Apply coupon code "3FPSVG9Q" for a savings of $26 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mojave Outdoor INC via Amazon.
- Available in Blue.
- textured G-10 handle
- 154CM stainless steel blade
- pocket clip
- Model: V3488
Save on 12 multi-tools. Shop Now at Leatherman
- Shipping adds $5.95 or orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Leatherman REV Multi-Tool for $29.95 ($10 off).
Save on shoes, apparel, water bottles, camping gear, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the REI Co-op Men's Rainier Insulated Jacket for $99.99 ($69 off).
- Orders of $50 or more ship free. Otherwise, pickup in store to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on over 1,800 items including men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and outdoor gear. Men's Jackets from $43. Women's Jackets from $39. Shop Now at Sierra
- Apply code "SHIP89" to get free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
That's the best deal we could find by $8, and the best price Amazon has ever offered. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32-oz. capacity
- locking pot handle
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
Apply coupon code "QM8QTXEF" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yocuby via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Silver/White pictured).
- Silver & Gold options available for $16.49 via same coupon code.
- measures 9.2" H x 8.8" L x 1.8" W
- projects snowflake designs onto ceiling
- Model: YYG-831
That's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The price may vary by ZIP code.
- includes cam, 32GB microSD card, 2 contact sensors, motion sensor, sensor bridge, 2 plugs, 3 bulbs, and installation accessories
- Model: WSHSB
