Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
Refurb FosBaby Wireless HD Security Camera Baby Monitor
$28 $38
free shipping

After coupon code "DNBABY", that's $101 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

  • Available in Pink or Blue.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • live 720p video
  • infrared night vision up to 15 feet
  • 2-way audio
  • Model: FOSBABY
  • Code "DNBABY "
  • Expires 3/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
