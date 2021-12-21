That is a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2-speed hammer drill, .25" hex impact driver, 7.25" circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, reciprocating saw, and work light
- includes 2 batteries and 1 charger
- Model: FXM601-2B
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- .5" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6.5" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion
- 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
This is $50 off and the best price we found. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Also available for pickup to get it under the tree before Christmas.
- two 20-volt lithium ion batteries and charger
- 20-volt impact driver
- 20-volt drill/driver
- carry case
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- blower
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- blower
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply coupon code "9HUR2IVU" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fochanc Direct via Amazon.
- insulating rubber sleeve
- backlit LCD display w/ flashlight
- measures AC/DC voltage, resistance, continuity, capacitance, frequency, diodes, and temperature
- Model: DM003
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
You'd pay $3 more elsewhere, before shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
