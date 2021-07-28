Fimi X8 Mini 3-Axis 4K Foldable Drone for $319
New
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Fimi X8 Mini 3-Axis 4K Foldable Drone
$319 $399
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • foldable & lightweight design
  • 3-Axis Gimbal
  • 4K30p HDR camera
  • up 30 minutes flight time
  • level 5 wind resistance
  • Model: X8 MINI
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies B&H Photo Video Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 20% -- $319 Buy Now