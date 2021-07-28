Fimi X8 Mini 3-Axis 4K Foldable Drone for $319

That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- foldable & lightweight design
- 3-Axis Gimbal
- 4K30p HDR camera
- up 30 minutes flight time
- level 5 wind resistance
- Model: X8 MINI
Apply coupon code "BGDN3IN1" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Must choose USA warehouse to get this price.
- for ages 2+
- basketball frame
- music
- slide
- swing
- Model: F56391
Apply coupon code "50VAZN7V" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- headless mode, altitude hold, and one-key takeoff/landing
- 1080p HD camera with image stabilization
- up to 20 minute flight time
- foldable design
- Model: H3
Apply coupon code "CD27793553" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in White at this price.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable arms
- altitude hold mode function
- 6-axis gyro
- Model: LS-E525
It's the best price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has been corrected, we apologize for the error. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rockymart via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "CMJGDIVF" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Unitech-CR via Amazon.
- 440-lb. boxing bag with durable suction base
- 360° shock and noise absorption
- wear-resistant
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
Shop and save on over 2,000 items including cornhole sets, trampolines, swing sets, bounce houses, badminton sets, and so much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Major League Toss Baseball Bean Bag Toss Game Cornhole Set for $173.99 ($40 off).
That's $133 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Black.
- sold by ClaimThis via eBay
- no warranty information is available
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro i9 16" Laptop for $2,499 (low by $300).
It's a $5 drop from our last month mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
In-stock point-and-shoot cameras start from $298, while mirrorless models start from $598. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only) for $1,279.99 ($300 off).
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "OAO27KFN" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Get $30 off with coupon code "72OH3W5F". Buy Now at Amazon
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
