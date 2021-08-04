Fiido D11 20" Folding Electric Bicycle for $950
Banggood · 1 hr ago
Fiido D11 20" Folding Electric Bicycle
$950 $990
free shipping

That's a savings of $350 after applying code "BGDNFD11". Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
  • 3 gear power boost
  • 15.5mph max speed
  • up to 62 mile range
  • LCD display
  • rear drive
  • leather saddle
  • 250W motor
  • Model: D11
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGDNFD11"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bicycling Banggood Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Banggood 36% -- $950 Buy Now