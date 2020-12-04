eBay · 11 hrs ago
Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 12 Brush Heads
$20 $26
free shipping

It's 24% off and $2 less than Amazon charges for a similar one with only 8 heads. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Black.
  • Sold by topcmy via eBay.
Features
  • includes 11 brush heads, 3 bristle covers, inter-dental head, handle, and USB cable
  • 2 minute timer with 30 second intervals
  • medium soft Dupont nylon bristles
  • 5 brushing modes
  • IPX7 rating
  • Model: Fairwill-507 Black
