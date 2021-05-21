Evoo Ultra Thin Celeron Apollo Lake 14.1" Laptop + 1yr Microsoft 365 for $170 in cart

It's $69 below what you would pay directly from Microsoft. For further comparison, Microsoft charges $70 for the MicroSoft 365 1-year subscription by itself. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- Model: EVC1416BK
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Take half off when you apply coupon code "JP46QSSK", making this the lowest price we've seen by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KHBY via Amazon.
- measures 3.4" x 3.7" x 3.7"
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- IPX5 water resistance
- supports wireless, TWS, and TF cards
- Model: 129748
Apply coupon code "4E47CQG9" for 40% off (a savings of $12). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by SKKJ-US via Amazon.
- 3.5mm audio jack
- IPX5 water resistant
- up to 24 hours use on a full charge
- measures 7" L x 3" H x 2" W
- Model: M130
That's $5 less than you'd pay at your local Lowe's, although other major retailers charge $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- auto light effects
- 2.1-channel stereo
- RCA inputs
- 3.5mm output
- built-in amp
- volume, bass, & treble controls
- Model: SHTIB1060-BT
It's $150 or more at most other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- This item will be in stock on May 24 but can be ordered now.
- (2) 75mm woofers
- (2) 20mm tweeters
- microphone w/ access to Siri and Google Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- Model: HKOS4BLKAM
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
You'd pay over $30 for a similar car mattress elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 2 pillows
- inflator/deflator pump
- Model: EAT0184
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
