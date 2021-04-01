GlacialPure cuts its GlacialPure EDR3RXD1 Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack from $48.99 to $39.19 via coupon code "DEAL01". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at GlacialPure
- reduces 24 contaminants
- NSF/ANSI standard 42
- Up to 6-mo. filter life
- Model: EDR3RXD1 (3-Pack)
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Apply coupon code "50U9GIZ5" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Biendes via Amazon.
- safe for freezer, oven, and broiler
- flat, cardboard lids
- withstand temperatures up to 500°F
- Model: 121-CD201-40_US
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Black.
- nonslip suction cups
- resists corrosion
- measures 34.625" x 12.6" x 20.5"
- Model: FSDR-88
It's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by USA Fulfilled via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Assorted pictured).
- reusable
- biodegradable
- machine washable
- Model: 8541942188
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Save up to 80% off on over 80 items, including cutlery sets, small appliances, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad orders to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker for $89.99 (low by $30).
Apply coupon code "VIP" to get these deals. Save on a selection of almost three dozen items. Because the free shipping threshold is at $25, all except one of these deals enjoys free shipping. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the All-Clad Master Chef 9-Pc. Cookware Set for $500 ($350 off and the best price).
That's $4 under our last mention and $53 under list price today. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup is also available.)
- non-stick interior
- chrome-plated, riveted handles
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and induction cooktops on low to medium heat
- oven-safe to 300°F
Apply coupon code "J3TEAX7P" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- made of lead free brass material
- flexible reinforced synthetic rubber hose
- fits for various water systems, such as RV, camper, boat, travel trailer, etc.
- Model: RV-1162
That's a shipped low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20 tools in 1, including bottle opener, nail cleaner, screwdrivers, cutting blade, wire stripper, and more
- measures 1" x 0.3" x 3.3"
- leather pouch
- Model: TU200HC
Apply coupon code "BUAWMZ8L" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-Prime members pay $15.99 after the same code.
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1-A
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- for 1" to 1-3/8" thick doors
- Model: 153068PF
