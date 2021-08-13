Eshldty 6-Foot 3-Outlet Outdoor Power Strip for $10

ESHLDTY · 52 mins ago
$10 $20
free shipping
Use coupon code "dealnews" for an extra 50% off and a low by $6. Buy Now at ESHLDTY
Tips
- In Black or White.
- The 9-Foot option drops to $13.50 after the above coupon code.
Features
- 1,500-watt overload protection
- IPX6 ingress protection rating
- 100- to 240-volt
- shockproof
- Model: NB2-1
Details
Amazon · 3 days ago
65-Foot Retractable Extension Cord and Reel
$80 $160
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BRQAGIQV" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Alice via Amazon.
Features
- auto retractable
- triple tap outlet
- swivel bracket
- auto lock
- Model: ECR02A
Aukey · 4 days ago
Aukey Power Strip Tower
$30 $60
free shipping
Use code "50DEAL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- includes 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports
- surge protection
- Model: PA-S24
Amazon · 6 days ago
Woods 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel with 4-Outlets
$17 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 16 gauge, 3 pronged
- 12-amp circuit breaker
- Model: 4907
Amazon · 2 wks ago
GE 6-Outlet Adapter Spaced Wall Tap
$5.97 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White at this price.
Features
- reset button
- circuit breaker
- 6 grounded outlets
- accepts 3 bulky AC adapters & 3 standard plugs
- Model: 56575
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Woods 4-Outlet Power Caddy 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel
$22 $28
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4 built-in grounded outlets
- indicator light
- retractable extension cord
- easy grip handle
- 10-amp circuit breaker
- 25-foot cord
- 3-prong plug
- Model: 2801
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Tooenjoy Universal Car Door Step
$28 $46
free shipping
Applying coupon code "40M7XN6J" saves $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Dark Gray at this price.
- Sold by Shallwe Direct via Amazon.
Features
- foldable
- universal fit
- 400-lb. max capacity
- step measures 7.2" x 2.4"
- Model: 101
Banggood · 3 wks ago
OBD GPS Vehicle Tracker Display
$46 $70
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
Features
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Nulksen Cordless Portable Air Compressor
$22 $55
free shipping
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "MUP6ORFR" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sanrock US via Amazon.
Features
- preset pressure
- digital LCD display
- measures 9.45" x 1.97" x 1.97"
- doubles as LED flashlight & power bank
- includes air pump, ball needle, Type-C cable, French standard adapter, flexible hose, nozzle, & carrying bag
- Model: CZK3671
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
1256 16" 40V Cordless Lawn Mower
$108 $240
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ULG2G8LJ" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
Features
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|ESHLDTY
|62%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
