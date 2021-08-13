Eshldty 6-Foot 3-Outlet Outdoor Power Strip for $10
ESHLDTY · 52 mins ago
Eshldty 6-Foot 3-Outlet Outdoor Power Strip
$10 $20
free shipping

Use coupon code "dealnews" for an extra 50% off and a low by $6. Buy Now at ESHLDTY

Tips
  • In Black or White.
  • The 9-Foot option drops to $13.50 after the above coupon code.
Features
  • 1,500-watt overload protection
  • IPX6 ingress protection rating
  • 100- to 240-volt
  • shockproof
  • Model: NB2-1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "dealnews"
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips ESHLDTY Private Label Brands
White Black Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
ESHLDTY 62% -- $10 Buy Now