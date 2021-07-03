Enviro Test Kits Safe Home Water Quality Test Kit for $20

It's $20 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges which start around $3.
- can be used to test well water, city water, cisterns, springs, lakes, rivers, and streams
- tests for 20 different contaminants
- Model: SH-S20DIY1
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
That's $90 less than you'd pay for a 96-foot kit at Lowe's. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- fine stainless steel mesh gutter guard
- Model: SSGX28
Use coupon code "DNEWS697621" to get it for $2 less than the best price we could find for a new unit Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty info is provided.
- instantly places over your existing light switches
- responds to voice commands, turns lights on automatically when you arrive home, & has multiple timers
- Model: TSM001WCAN
That is the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by IOT_Company via eBay.
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- Model: SG_B07L5DPK8P_US
You'd pay around $14 more elsewhere, and it usually costs around $54 on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- The small is available for $29.97 (usually $31.10 on Amazon) and $40.66 for the medium (usually costs $45.54 on Amazon).
- 9-foot x 6-foot x 5.5-foot
- Tent-like structure
- Three-sided paint shelter design
- Mesh screen
- Model: C900038
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits most garage doors
- heavy-duty galvanized steel construction
- 7/8" x 1/8" steel slide bolt
- Model: GD 52118
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 7” x 11” x 3”
- 3,500W
- Model: POU35
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 3/8" x 36"
- fits 36" frameless shower doors
- constructed from clear vinyl
- Model: M 6258
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.25" Blade
- Wood
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Apply coupon code "CYE4U325" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takhrwod via Amazon.
- 3 unlock modes
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: DZS-001
It's the lowest price we could find by $21.
Update: It's now $119.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Save $100 when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code "GOBCGGE5". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHINFEL via Amazon.
- LED lights
- wireless charging function
- recharge via wall charger, car charger, or solar panel (not included)
- short-circuit, over-voltage, over-power, overload, overheat, and over-charging protection
- USB Type-C PD port, USB 2.0 port, USB 3.0 port, DC input and output ports, and AC outlet
- Model: WT300Y
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|50%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register