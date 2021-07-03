Enviro Test Kits Safe Home Water Quality Test Kit for $20
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Enviro Test Kits Safe Home Water Quality Test Kit
$20 $40
pickup

It's $20 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges which start around $3.
Features
  • can be used to test well water, city water, cisterns, springs, lakes, rivers, and streams
  • tests for 20 different contaminants
  • Model: SH-S20DIY1
  • Published 1 hr ago
