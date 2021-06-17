Enegitech 18V Cordless Pressure Washer w/ 50-Liter Canvas Water Tank for $115
Enegitech · 55 mins ago
Enegitech 18V Cordless Pressure Washer w/ 50-Liter Canvas Water Tank
$115 $230
free shipping

That's a savings of $115 off the list price. Buy Now at Enegitech

Features
  • removable wheels
  • compatible with Makita 18V lithium battery (not included)
  • 2.5 to 3-liters flow rate
  • 94-PSI to 400 PSI working pressure
  • Model: HH50
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/21/2021
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Garden Tools Enegitech Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Enegitech 50% -- $115 Buy Now