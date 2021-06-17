Enegitech 18V Cordless Pressure Washer w/ 50-Liter Canvas Water Tank for $115

That's a savings of $115 off the list price. Buy Now at Enegitech
- removable wheels
- compatible with Makita 18V lithium battery (not included)
- 2.5 to 3-liters flow rate
- 94-PSI to 400 PSI working pressure
- Model: HH50
Expires 6/21/2021
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Ontario Knife Company via Walmart.
- 12.5" long
- lanyard hole
- rubber construction
- Model: 9425T
Coupon code "274198" drops the price to $10 under our March mention – most similar carts start at around $170 elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $48 shipping fee.
- 1,400-lb. capacity
- pneumatic turf tires
- yoke-style steering
- fold-down detachable side panels
- Model: 143323S
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by G & S Investments via Amazon.
- can rotate 360°
- full rubber cover
- threaded neck w/ bolted spouts
- Model: 161-M-1
Take $11 off when you apply coupon code "JunredyHose". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JunredyDirect via Amazon.
- 3750D fabric with 3-layers plus latex
- 8 function spray nozzle
- coils up to 8.3-feet
- hose holder
- metal connectors
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Apply code "242NJ5CJ" to save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RedFan via Amazon.
- equipped with 4 hose clips
- 3-liters per minute flow rate
- 1.5-meter outlet tube
- uses car battery for power (clips included)
- Model: CY-007
Use coupon code "RTA5" for an extra $24 off and a total of $84 under list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Choose United States Warehouse and US Plug to get this deal.
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- fixed-focus laser
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: A5 Pro
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "9A2CG63E" for a 50% savings, which drops it $3 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pendoo-US via Amazon.
- Allwinner H616 Cortex A53 quad CPU
- supports 4K/6K and 3D
- 4GB RAM + 64GB flash
- Android 10.0
- Model: T95
