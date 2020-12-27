It's $800 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Beige.
- Sold by Xpectmoreforless via eBay.
- high compression airbags
- foot roller massage and shiatsu
- 8 massage points in backrest
- full wrap leg airbag massage
- heat therapy at waist
- Model: ec77
It's $69 less than buying it from Comfy Sacks direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- ultra-soft microsuede cover is removable and machine washable
- shredded memory foam filling
- childproof zipper
- Model: SAM-SAC5-MS22
That's $60 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $210. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Brown.
- Sold by Allnewshop via eBay.
- zero gravity design
- VFD display screen
- roller massage for the feet
- Model: Favor 04-2020
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Chrome base
- Foot rest
- Model: BS1189SET
That's $88 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- each measures 17" x 19" x 40" overall
- 29.1" high from floor to seat
- seat measures 15" x 15.4"
- Model: RABIOT BAR GREY
Save on a selection of bar stools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the AmeriHome Adjustable Height Black Swivel Cushioned Bar Stool for $109 (low by $26).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "GYL4KPRG" for a savings of $392. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- backrest tilts from 90° to 180°
- 450-lb. weight capacity
- measures 30.7" x 31.5" x 34.2"
Save on over 50 recliners in a variety in colors and styles. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Select items get free shipping otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- Pictured is the Good & Gracious Pushback Roll Arm Chair for $289.91 ($39 off).
That's $20 under our mention from Black Friday, and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White/Blue Floral.
- polyester fabric
- wooden legs
- measures 35.25" x 33" x 33.75"
- Model: 299126
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
That's a savings of $54 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
