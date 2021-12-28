Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. You'd pay about $948 for a new station and battery elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- battery doubles the capacity from 720Wh to 1440Wh
- charges via AC wall outlet, 12V car adapter, solar panel
- 3 AC outlets
- Model: RIVERProUSBPEBBP
That's a total of $13 off and the lowest it's been on Amazon. Clip the $4.50 coupon to save. Buy Now at Amazon
- works for AA and AAA rechargeable batteries
- includes USB cable
- auto shut-off
That's a buck under our mention from August and $11 off via coupon code "41J6PUQ1". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Delipow via Amazon.
- 3,400mWh
- 1.5V output
- charges in 2 hours
- LCD charger screen
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10-year shelf life
- Model: AC251
That's the best price we could find for this quantity. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- bulk packaging
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Grab last-minute savings on a wide range of items, including jewelry, collectibles, headphones, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Oakley Clifden Sunglasses for $100.27 ($39 low)
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
