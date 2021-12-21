Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get $82 under what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shop EcoFlow via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- IP67 water resistant
- foldable
- Model: EFSOLAR160W-B
Clip the $150 coupon and apply code "E5ZB7MOE" to save $202. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Luckytuo via Amazon.
- 18V DC output
- measures 20.87" x 13.78" x 1.38"
- 1 QC3.0 port
- 15V/2A USB-A port
- foldable with kickstand
- Model: SP160
That's $41 under our October mention, $184 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $331.98. Buy Now at Amazon
- 40A MPPT charge controller
- tray cable
- mounting Z brackets
- two 100W 12V monocrystalline solar panels
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable panels
- Model: FPB-1
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- intricate designs found on the real-life version
- adjustable straps
- Model: AEW0068
