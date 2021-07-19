Eastar 8-Piece Beginner Violin Set for $56
Eastar · 18 mins ago
Eastar 8-Piece Beginner Violin Set
$56 $70
Coupon code "Eastardeals20" takes 20% off for a low by $28. Buy Now at Eastar

  • It's available in four sizes (4/4 pictured).
  • includes case, bow, rosin, string set, tuner, shoulder rest, and bridge
  • spruce panel and maple back
  • Muscovite fingerboard point
  • matte antique finish
  • tuning knob
  • Model: EVA-3
  • Code "Eastardeals20"
  • Expires 8/29/2021
