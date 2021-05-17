Dreametech Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for $360
eBay · 57 mins ago
Dreametech Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop
$360 $390
free shipping

Use coupon code "DREAMETECHL10" for an extra $30 off and a total savings of $130 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Black.
  • Sold by My Vacuum Choice via eBay.
  • 4,000Pa suction
  • 4 suction modes
  • 570 dust tank
  • 270ml water tank
  • LiDAR navigation
  • obstacle avoidance
  • 5,200mAh rechargeable battery
  • brushless motor
  • Alexa voice control or app control
  • Model: Dreame Bot L10 Pro
  • Code "DREAMETECHL10"
  • Expires 5/23/2021
    Published 57 min ago
