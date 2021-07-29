Donner Portable 4-Channel Stereo Line Mixer for $26
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Donner Portable 4-Channel Stereo Line Mixer
$26 $33
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Dodeals20" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • four stereo channels
  • stereo/mono
  • grounding/floating
  • two 3.5mm to 6.35mm adapters and power adapters are included
  • Model: DEL-8i2
  • Code "Dodeals20"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
Donner DEL-8i2 4-Channel Stereo Line Mixer for $29
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Donner DEL-8i2 4-Channel Stereo Line Mixer
$29 $34
free shipping

Clip the on-page 15% off coupon to get this for $4 less than you'd pay direct from Donner's direct site. Buy Now at Amazon

