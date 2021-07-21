Donner 21" Soprano Ukulele Kit for $20
Donner · 15 mins ago
Donner 21" Soprano Ukulele Kit
$20 $50
free shipping

Apply coupon code "UK60" for a savings of $30.

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
  • maple wood body with African natowood neck
  • includes bag, strap, strings, tuner, picks, polishing cloth
  • Model: DUS-10N
  • Code "UK60"
  • Expires 8/21/2021
    Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
