It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
It's $135 less than buying it from Nomatic direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- includes travel pack, medium packing cube, and large toiletry bag
- Model: BBY-TRPK-02-BNDL
It's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Bluebird
or Fiery Red.
- 16-liter capacity
- Model: NF0A3BXX-C1
Apply coupon code "30F6VDK2" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tesinll via Amazon.
- displays text pictures and animations via app
- fits up to 16.93" laptop
It's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16.25" x 10.5" x 5"
- padded shoulder sraps
- padded sleeve
- multiple zippered pockets
- ballistic nylon construction
That's half off the list price and a good price for a The North Face backpack. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Slate Grey (pictured) or Urban Navy.
- 34-liter capacity
- 15" padded laptop sleeve
- 100% waxed canvas body material
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's a savings of $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 5ms response time
- VESA DDC2B/CI capabilities
- HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- Model: Q27V3
Deals include monitors from $140, printers from $100, office furniture up to 40% off, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
That's a $3 low and the best price by far it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- fits any standard 1.5" to 4" shower stall drain opening
- Model: SHSULT755
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $74.69. Buy Now at Overstock.com
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- measures 29" x 21" x 2"
- 2 raw metal pipe handles
- made to fit a standard flat glass top stove
- Model: 775
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- one size fits all
- hook & loop closure
- 50% cotton, 50% polyester
- Model: bb-50004
