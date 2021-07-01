De'Longhi Pinguino 115V Portable Air Conditioner for $300
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb De'Longhi Pinguino 115V Portable Air Conditioner
$300 $350
free shipping

You'd pay $150 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • adjustable thermostat
  • adjustable tily/head
  • auto shut-off
  • cools up to 400-sq. ft.
  • Model: PAC N270GN
