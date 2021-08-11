Dark Matter by Monoprice Collider Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $43

That's $57 off list and a very low price for a gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Cherry MX Red switches
- per-key RGB customization
- Model: 37988
Published 11 min ago
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "SAVEONMARVO" for a savings of 18.
- Available in Blue Switch (pictured) and Red Switch.
- Sold by Marvo Legends via Amazon.
- honeycomb shell design
- 87 keys
- NKRO anti-ghosting
- RGB backlit
- 6 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI
- ergonomic leather wrist rest
- Model: CM373
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "H5HMRJ6W" to save $14.
- Available in Gray at this price.
- Sold by Thousandshores Inc via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.1
- switch between 3 devices w/ single button
- wide compatibility
- rechargeable battery
- Model: BKA26S
Coupon code "50DEAL" takes half off for the lowest price we found by $8.
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- 14 different LED backlight effects
- blue switches
- Model: KM-G16
That's $10 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit.
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- No warranty information is provided.
- MK360 compact qwerty keyboard
- M325 mouse
- Model: 920-003376
That's a savings of $110 under list price.
- HP M24f 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync Monitor
- Koss SB45 USB Communication Headset
- HP Pavilion Keyboard and Mouse 200
- HP USB-C Travel Hub G2
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more.
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up and save on electronics basics, including cables and chargers, headphones, and more.
- Pictured are the Monoprice BT-500ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $59.99 ($10 off).
Save on headphones, pro audio, chargers, cables, wall mounts, office supplies, and home items.
- Pictured is the Cleace FDA & CE Registered 75% Alcohol 16.91-oz. Sanitizer for $1.29 (low by $6).
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 after applying coupon code "4KCABLES".
- 18Gbps bandwidth
- certified by HDMI Authorized Test Centers
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price.
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "ULG2G8LJ" for a savings of $132.
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Apply coupon code "TKGMMNNY" for a savings of $35, which drops it $5 under our mention from 6 days ago.
- Sold by Anskysea via Amazon.
- 3 speed fan
- humidification
- measures 11.93" x 6.93" x 5.04"
- 420ml water tank
- Model: PAC-01
It's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
