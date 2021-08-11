Dark Matter by Monoprice Collider Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $43
New
Monoprice · 11 mins ago
Dark Matter by Monoprice Collider Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$43 $100
free shipping

That's $57 off list and a very low price for a gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • Cherry MX Red switches
  • per-key RGB customization
  • Model: 37988
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Keyboards Monoprice Private Label Brands
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 57% -- $43 Buy Now