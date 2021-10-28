RAVPower · 14 mins ago
$21 $36
free shipping
Apply code "DNSCM" to save $15. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- 16 precision screwdrivers
- screwdriver holder
- 40 replaceable bits
- slotted, phillips, pozidriv, hexagon, torx, and square types
- Model: CM-TH010
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 20-Pc. Screwdriver Bit Set with Magnetic ToughCase
$30 $50
free shipping
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Klein Tools Multi-Bit Screwdriver
$15 $26
free shipping w/Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 industrial strength bits
- 3 nut driver sizes
- cushion grip handle
- Model: 32500
- UPC: 744211927816, 315054134459, 043923894004, 718207662654, 808226555720, 013440011666, 696582427993, 092644325014, 315054104643, 808226480176, 313533733582, 043953494694, 791385681792, 808226406015, 751438304474, 757073248609, 744211982952, 962347122909, 808226547954, 640024896403, 785533599152, 330051134790, 043968592095, 092644325007, 330051233943, 926443250072, 757073164299, 080497881528, 745667137408, 315054134466, 808226758824, 640026864813, 092644324970, 646635091015, 724137620565, 635665194896, 808226775203, 733169473179, 728639332124, 808226637952, 359741602159, 330051134806, 788809921626, 313533733599, 043952092617, 757274324645, 092644324994
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Basics 58-Piece Screwdriver Set
$22 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Precision slotted, Phillips, torx screwdrivers
- Magnetic black oxide non-slip tips
- Made of chromium vanadium steel
- Model: DS-CJAMZ2004
- UPC: 672352801569
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Klein Tools 4-in-1 Precision Electronics Screwdriver
$9.97 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes 4 tips
RAVPower · 1 wk ago
RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Desktop Charging Station
$13 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNS028" for a savings of $13. That's $3 under our August mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- six 2.0A to 2.4A charging ports
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Model: RP-PC028
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cabin Air Filter
$6.95 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
18-Foot Weather Stripping Seal Strip for Doors/Windows
$10 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vitam Amo via Amazon.
Features
- Self-adhesive
- Model: D-Black-001
Amazon · 5 days ago
Bemiso Solar Outdoor Light
$9.99 w/ Prime $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
Features
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Crankbrothers M19 Multi-Tool + Case
$21 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Gold Style 1 at this price.
Features
- 19 tools: 4 spoke wrench sizes, 2 Phillips head screwdrivers, 2 flathead screwdrivers, universal chain tool, and more
- includes tool flask
- Model: 16192
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|RAVPower
|41%
|--
|$21
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register