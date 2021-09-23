Apply coupon code "DNEWS208921" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX4-certified sweatproof
- 9.5 hours playtime per charge
- includes charging cable and case
- Model: EF0760
Clip the $40 off coupon and apply code "LW2R9J2I" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Timekettle Tech via Amazon.
- 3 modes for different scenarios
- supports 40 languages and 93 accents
- takes 1-3 seconds to complete voice recognition and translation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with stable audio transmission up to 20 feet
- Model: WT2 Plus
Use coupon code "UOOX629K" to save $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by Eyis via Amazon, and may take 4 to 7 weeks to arrive.
- 4 built-in mics
- charging case
- IPX5 waterproof
- noise-cancelling
- up to 7 hours use on a full charge
- Model: EP-N5
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on big names like Beats and JBL, as well as fun branded headphones for kids. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from September 27 to October 3).
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.99 with $40 in Kohl's Cash (low by $40).
That's the best deal we've seen for these earbuds, and $103 less than you'd pay for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
Coupon code "DNEWS8919921" cuts it to the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Requires power bank (not included).
- 3 temperature modes
- detachable hood
Coupon code "DNEWS5360921" cuts it to the best deal we could find by $37. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3 divided sections
- 2 card slots
- 3 pen holders
- front flap buckle key closure
- rear drop-in pocket
- removable, adjustable leather shoulder strap
Coupon code "DNEWS274921" cuts one pair to $20 off list price. Shop Now at UntilGone
- Multipacks are also available at better prices per pair, plus $5 off with the same coupon.
- fluorescent and reflective materials
- stretch-elastic closure
- touchscreen-capable
Coupon code "DNEWS1477921" cuts it to $105 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 1400K to 1600K color temperature
- IP65 waterproof
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "50TG3O7P" for a savings of $23, which drops it $2 under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sosun via Amazon.
- supports 32GB microSD card
- 1080p 4MP video
- motion sensor
- rechargeable
- night vision
- loop recording
- Model: DS07
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
