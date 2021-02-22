That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Black or Silver
- up to 20 hours' playback
- built-in mic
- active noise cancellation
- Model: GS-1283-01-A
That's a savings of $15 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold via AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 3.5mm auxiliary jack with included cable
- up to 40 hours of playback
- Bluetooth
- Model: A3025041
Apply coupon code "MARVOPRO" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Marvo Pro via Amazon.
- 7.1 surround sound
- noise cancelling
- detachable and bendable microphone
- voice changing function
- USB and 3.5mm connections
- Model: HG9052
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
A range of items are discounted, including reflectors, webcams, and camera accessory bundles. Buy Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the H&A Surfur Professional Microphone with Vocal Recording Kit for $150. ($20 off)
You'd pay $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- This price is for members only.
- 19 hours' battery life
- charging case
- Model: T220
Clip the 50% off on page coupon to get the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
It's the lowest price we could find by $174. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Denim Blue.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2520 21:9 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP, 16MP, and 5MP triple rear cameras & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAGL0003US
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
Coupon code "273770" cuts it to $35 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Other sizes are also available, starting from $99.99 after coupon.
- adjustable thermostat from 50° to 425°F
- 360° multistranded heating element
- Model: DHCS10
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "24ZLNJZE" for a savings of $10.
Update: The 10% off clip coupon is gone, so the price has increased to $17.15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- 3 drill guide sizes
- adjustable distance
- measurement guides from 1/16" to 1/2"
- includes 15 dowels, 3 size drill bits, small wrench, and pencil
- Model: HXDKQ6810
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- operates on a single 8-oz. butane cartridge or a 16.4-oz. propane cylinder
- electric ignition
- Model: GS-3400P
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
