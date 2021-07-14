Charlottes Web CBD Sleep Gummies 30-Count for $21
ShopCBD · 19 mins ago
Charlottes Web CBD Sleep Gummies 30-Count
$21 $30
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to save $9. Buy Now at ShopCBD

  • Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
  • 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per serving of 2 gummies
  • raspberry flavor
  • Model: CHW-960.011.01.12
  • Code "SHOPCBD30"
