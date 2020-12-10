New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Certified Refurb Curtis Stone Sous Vide
$50 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by nobodylower via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item, in like-new condition, backed by a 1-year vendor warranty.
Features
  • beverage chiller function
  • includes adjustable clamp ring
  • touchscreen LED display w/ backlit buttons
  • Model: 631-810
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 49% -- $50 Buy Now