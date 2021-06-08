Casa Vija The Strand 60" Ceiling Fan for $300
New
Lamps Plus · 57 mins ago
Casa Vija The Strand 60" Ceiling Fan
$300 $350
free shipping

That's a $50 savings and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Available in Brushed Nickel/Walnut.
Features
  • 60" blade span & 12° blade pitch
  • 6 speeds
  • full-function handheld remote control
  • 6" downrod
  • Model: 24J16
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/20/2021
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lamps Plus Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 14% -- $300 Buy Now