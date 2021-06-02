Carlinkit U2W Plus CarPlay Wireless Adapter for iPhone for $90
carlinkitfactory.com · 1 hr ago
Carlinkit U2W Plus CarPlay Wireless Adapter for iPhone
$90 $120
free shipping

Apply coupon code "save30" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at carlinkitfactory.com

Features
  • plugs into factory USB port
  • connects to iPhone via Bluetooth
  • Model: CPC200-U2W Plus
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "save30"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Automotive carlinkitfactory.com Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
carlinkitfactory.com   -- $90 Buy Now