Carlinkit U2W Plus CarPlay Wireless Adapter for iPhone for $90

Apply coupon code "save30" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at carlinkitfactory.com
- plugs into factory USB port
- connects to iPhone via Bluetooth
- Model: CPC200-U2W Plus
Apply coupon code "AFFOP30" to save $24. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- includes oil can, plug, oil can cover, extractor, pour spout, handle, and hoses
- Model: B1201-02901WH
Buy it here via Amazon and bypass the GST, saving you around $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in "GR1-14-24 - Premium Cable."
- It's also available in GR1-06-18-Regular (without a premium cable) for $399.
- 24-foot premium cable
- fast charging & adjustable amperage
- compatible with all EVs and PHEVs sold in North America
- Model: GR1
Apply coupon code "2972VXKE" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Light Gray at this price.
- Sold by Fun-Driving Direct via Amazon.
- purports to filter dust, emissions, particles, and more
- replaces Honda and Acura filters (see site for model details)
- Model: 43551-68339
Things falling apart around the house and you don't want to call a handyman? DIY it! Start rethreading with this tap and die set that is $6 under that list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- You'll be so Handy that you may start to think you're MacGyver.
- 7 SAE coarse dies sizes
- 6 SAE coarse taps sizes
- 6 SAE fine taps sizes
- Model: 2581
Apply coupon code "BGDNCFS" to save $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Choose shipping from USA on main product page. There is also a $2 allowance available for new users.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- PU leather
- breathable cushion pad
- includes 1 cover
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS421521" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- voice activated music and controls
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
That's the best price we could find by at least $25. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Shipping adds $9.95 or is free with orders of $45 or more.
- up to 25 minutes of runtime
- Model: 13556860
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "hdn526f48g" for a savings of $400. Buy Now at Yuwell
- LED touch display
- timer
- adjustable flow
- Model: Bos620
