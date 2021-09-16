That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Lowe's charges $11 with pickup.
Update: It's now $3.83. Buy Now at Amazon
- two thread sizes: 5/16" on the bottom end and 3/8" underneath the stopper
- Model: 88599
You'd pay about a buck more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Apply coupon code "Q7BSBQBX" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Nyboer via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Triple Black pictured).
- RFID card
- mechanical key
- low power alert
- keypad digital code
- emergency USB port unlock
- Model: T11B
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bichou*2010 via eBay.
- 5 Amp, 24 Volt AC sensor
- protective housing
- Model: AG-1100+
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable for a tight fit
- helps lock in or keep out cold and warm air, dust, dirt, and bugs
- Model: B79/36H
Apply coupon code "DNS10" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Homary
- single handle
- corrosion resistant chrome finish
Save on a wide selection of products including cabinet hardware from $5, lighting from $10, faucets from $43, rugs from $130, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, or orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Savoy House Galea 22" 24-Light Abstract Sputnik Chandelier for $593.30 ($105 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for metal plastic water pipes
- keeps water flowing down to -40° F
- Model: HC12A
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blueberry at this price.
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- dishwasher safe
- removable rubber base
- Model: 7463
Apply coupon code "LK21DNCB50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- 2 holes on each side
- Model: S1101
That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Save an extra $11 via coupon code "9QIYPLII". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZanChiavaBin via Amazon.
- three 3-foot cables
- one 6-foot cable
- one 10-foot cable
- Model: CY-SL200 1M
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Powrui via Amazon.
- 3 sides
- adapter spaced outlets
- LED night light edges
- built-in 1,680-joule surge protector
- dusk-to-dawn light sensor
- Model: 111
