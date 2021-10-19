Applying coupon code "DNTEAMKR" makes this a low by $31. Buy Now at Buydeem
- 6-in-1 control base
- 4 specialized tea brewing settings
- auto warmer
- stainless steel infuser
- boil function button
- 1.5-liter capacity
- Model: K2423
Save 50% with coupon code "USZSDQ3W", making this a buck under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H1A via Amazon.
- 250mL capacity
- USB rechargable
- 304 stainless steel S-shaped blades
- Model: H1A
This is the best price we found by $8. (It's a shipped low by $2.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping, or orders over $45 ship free.
- measures in ounces, grams, or pounds
- high-precision strain gauge sensor
- 11-lb. maximum weight capacity
- automatic shutoff
- clock function
- tare function
- Model: HW031119
That's a savings of $20 off list, for this model that's out of stock at all other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but padding your order over $25 bags free shipping.
- makes up to 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
- lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
- Model: 60061
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
These start around $60 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes dehydrating and broiling tray
- one-touch cooking
- 1500-watts
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Apply coupon code "RS5Z8P3I" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- gesture photo/video
- gravity sensor control
- remote control via app
- intelligent altitude hold function
- Model: S68
Apply coupon code "BP95Y" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited
- 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- 15.5mph max speed
- 250-watt motor
- LCD display
- Model: LNE-16
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
