That's $2 off list and the best deal we could find for this stocking stuffer. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- You can find other Build & Grow projects for the same price in Lowe's "similar items" section.
Published 26 min ago
Coupon code "2EACWQK2" takes 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several styles (Dump Truck pictured).
- Sold by Penuan via Amazon.
- 10- to 100-foot control range
- 20 minute runtime per full charge
- 1:18 scale
- working lights
- Model: TK183
It's $300 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 19-mph top speed
- up to 25 mile range
- front & rear full suspension
- Model: ES2K
To save $24, apply coupon code "234J3FT4". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lauyarboho via Amazon.
- 1:12 scale
- 2.4GHz remote control w. 220-foot range
- IPX5 water resistant
- 2 rechargeable batteries
- Model: HM122
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED lights- requires 3 button cell batteries (included)
- adjustable seat positions
- Model: 601941-1SOC
Save on over 100 items, including Star Wars, Minecraft, Creator, City, Classic, and more varieties. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Building Kit for $39.99 ($10 off).
- Spend $35 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is available on many items.)
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $3.99, there's something for everyone.
Plus, orders over $170 get Santa's Front Yard for free, while VIP member orders of $200 or more snag a VIP fleece blanket. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on a wide selection of toys for all ages. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol Wooden ABC Block Truck for $16.19 (low by $3).
Save at least $44 on a kids' scooter, electric scooter, or E-Bike. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the GlareWheel EB-X5 Urban Fashion High Speed Electric Bike for $395 (low by $155).
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BNYBKSFU" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dream Decor Shop via Amazon.
- 3 LED lights
- extendable stem
- flexible neck
- magnetic end
- includes 4 LR44 batteries
- Model: 800019
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
