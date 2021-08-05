Bruin Outdoors 48-Qt. Roto-Molded Cooler for $150
eBay · 20 mins ago
Bruin Outdoors 48-Qt. Roto-Molded Cooler
$150 $340
free shipping

That's $21 less than you'd pay for a similar roto-molded cooler elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • In several colors (White pictured).
  • keeps ice for a week or more
  • bottle opener on front corners
  • Model: BRRMC45-0101
