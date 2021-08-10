Brava Home Smart Countertop Oven Bundle for $1,199

You'd pay $296 more for it new from Brava direct. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bravahome via eBay.
- includes TempSensor, 2 metal trays, two glass trays, egg tray, bakeware set, and chef's pan
- Model: BC03A-01
That's the best price we could brew up by $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- 1-stage system that makes beer, wine, cider, or kombucha
- designed for 1- to 2.5-gallon batches with blow-offs
- conical design eliminates sediment and exposure to oxygen while allowing for yeast harvesting
- metal stand system
- 4-oz. mason jar for yeast harvesting
- includes all hardware
- Model: FF3G
That's a savings of 50% via coupon code "50HTPSKL". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black only at this price.
- Sold by Teeige Appliances Inc. via Amazon.
- glass lid
- dishwasher safe drip tray
- 200 square inch cooking space
- nonstick removable grilling plate
- Model: GR-200
That's the best price we could find by $36, although most retailers charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- suitable for smoking woods, dried herbs, spices, and food
- stainless steel frame with glass panels
- double-sided "pass through" doors
- black walnut interior base with drainage channel
- includes a handheld smoker and 1 small jar of smoking chips
- designed by world champion bartender, Charles Joly
- Model: CRFTH.SMBX.SET
Apply coupon code "5765R83A" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- multiple modes
- transparent lid
- ETL certified
- includes 12 pre-cut seal bags, power cable, vacuum tube, and foam gasket replacement
- Model: VS6620
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
At 50% off, it's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Target
- 11” x 15.5” nonstick cooking surface
- reversible grill/griddle plate
- temperature control dial
- dishwasher-safe parts
- 1,500 watts
- 25.6" cord
- Model: HRG2100
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- speed control dial
- makes 22 ounces per batch
- make cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes
- includes glass carafe, filter, power base, & grounds cup
- Model: 02937
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Older-gen. iPhones start from $49.99, iPads from $109.97, and MacBooks from $249.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $849.99 ($250 less than factory-sealed).
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "TKGMMNNY" for a savings of $35, which drops it $5 under our mention from 6 days ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anskysea via Amazon.
- 3 speed fan
- humidification
- measures 11.93" x 6.93" x 5.04"
- 420ml water tank
- Model: PAC-01
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
It's the lowest price we could find for a similar one by $202. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping may vary slightly by zip code.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- rain gutter
- UV resistant
- adjustable roof vent
- hinged door w/ latch
- Model: JWG-112A
