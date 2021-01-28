Cafago · 47 mins ago
$217 $225
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CC941" for a total savings of $237 off list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- battery-free stylus
- 8192 pressure level
- adjustable stand
- includes 20 replaceable pen nibs, nib remover, pen holder, cleaning cloth, glove, and felt protective case
- Model: BT-16HD
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Lenovo · 6 days ago
Lenovo Android Tablets
Extra 10% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NEWTAB10" to save an extra 10% off 19 tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet for $179.99 after coupon ($120 off list).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus 10.3" 32GB Android Tablet w/ Smart Dock
$170 $180
free shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
Lenovo · 2 days ago
Lenovo Smart Tab M8 32GB 8" Android Tablet
$90 $99
free shipping
It's $9 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Android 9.0 (Pie) w/ Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
eBay · 1 mo ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface at eBay
up to 30% off
free shipping
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Flex-Drain Downspout Adaptor
$2 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6.
Update: It's now $2.36. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 8" x 4" x 4"
- Model: ADP53102
Amazon · 6 days ago
Ultrawall 48x36" Garage Storage
$110 $120
free shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
Features
- Includes a variety of hooks, pegboards, storage bins, steel rails, and shelves.
- Model: TNDK29S12
Amazon · 5 days ago
T600S Fitness Tracker Smart Watch
$15 $52
free shipping
Save $36 when you apply coupon code "J8UY56LE." Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Reskt via Amazon.
Features
- heart rate monitoring
- sleep tracking
- records activity data such as steps, distance, and calories burned
- music control, incoming call notifications, timer functionality, breathing guides, sedentary alerts, and wrist sensor
- Model: T600S
eBay · 2 wks ago
Soundproofing Acoustic Panel 96-Pack
$58 $83
free shipping
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
Features
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Cafago
|52%
|--
|$217
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register