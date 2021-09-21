It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Limit 4 per customer.
- water-based
- up to 350-sq. ft. coverage
- Model: 6452-9-30
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
You'd pay about a buck more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bichou*2010 via eBay.
- 5 Amp, 24 Volt AC sensor
- protective housing
- Model: AG-1100+
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- maximum working pressure of 200 psi
- 3/4" female garden hose thread
- Model: 0950200
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable for a tight fit
- helps lock in or keep out cold and warm air, dust, dirt, and bugs
- Model: B79/36H
Apply coupon code "DNS10" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Homary
- single handle
- corrosion resistant chrome finish
Save on a wide selection of products including cabinet hardware from $5, lighting from $10, faucets from $43, rugs from $130, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, or orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Savoy House Galea 22" 24-Light Abstract Sputnik Chandelier for $593.30 ($105 off).
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
This tool set's $70 price tag disappears when you buy it alongside the tool center linked below. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
You'd pay $25 for this via other sellers. Shop Now
- Give your name, email address, and address to receive it for free.
- Fiberglass-reinforced body
- NSF-certified
- Concealed blade safety channel
- Model: SK-15/10
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "50TG3O7P" for a savings of $23, which drops it $2 under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sosun via Amazon.
- supports 32GB microSD card
- 1080p 4MP video
- motion sensor
- rechargeable
- night vision
- loop recording
- Model: DS07
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
Apply coupon code "LK21DNCB50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- 2 holes on each side
- Model: S1101
