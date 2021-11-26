You'd pay $95 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- swinging front axle
- Model: 24206500
It's $300 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 19-mph top speed
- up to 25 mile range
- front & rear full suspension
- Model: ES2K
It's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in White or Black.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 (varies by zip code).
- Ships from a USA warehouse.
- 360° rotation and flip
- up to 20 mins playtime per charge
- controller requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: EC10
It's $321 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ProximityStore via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller offers a 14-day return policy.
- 28 mile range
- 15.5mph
- 800-watt motor
- dual battery
- ground effect lights
- front shock absorption
- dual brake system
- Model: ES4-800
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "EZ65NYVE" for a savings of $84. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black, Orange, and Red at this price.
- The Scarlet and White options drop to $161.99 with the same clip coupon and code.
- Sold by richwongALL via Amazon.
- up to 10-mile range on 2-hour charge
- 350W brushless hub motor
- remote with LED display
- 8-ply hard maple deck
- 12MPH max speed
- 220-lb. capacity
- Model: H2S
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $1.99, there's something for everyone. Plus, if you spend over $170, you'll get Santa's Front Yard for free. Shopping in-store? Grab the Holiday Tree for free with orders over $40. Shop Now at LEGO
- On 11/29, LEGO VIP members also get a LEGO fleece blanket with orders over $200. (It's free to join.)
- VIPs also get a $5 discount voucher with 455 points (normally 650).
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on ping pong tables, paddles, badminton nets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Joola Inside Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table for $314.28 (low by $48)
Get gift-ready with board games, card games, action figures, kids' miscellaneous toys, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Exploding Kittens Recipes For Disaster Game ($13 off).
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
Save on a range of toys and games, with mini-drones starting at $20; jigsaw puzzles from $8; and remote control cars from $14. Shop Now at Amazon
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
It's dropped $20 in the last 24 hours to the best price we've seen. It's also $20 under what you would pay buying from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Apply coupon code "602P31PO" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Auto US via Amazon.
- built-in LED light w/ 3 modes
- dual USB output
- includes smart jumper clamp, AC adaptor, USB charging cable, and storage Kit Bag
- Model: MKK-2000
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
Apply coupon code "50ESYEYN" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iStarFun via Amazon.
- The 100-Watt is available for $34 ($35 off) via the same coupon code.
- 180° beam angle
- IP66 waterproof
- 6,000K white light
- Model: HC-HJGB-X50W
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
