BatteryMINDer Plus Battery Charger/Trickle Charger/Desulfator for $20
Northern Tool · 26 mins ago
BatteryMINDer Plus Battery Charger/Trickle Charger/Desulfator
$20 $68
pickup

It's $48 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $7.79 shipping fee.
  • does not overcharge, regardless of time connected
  • high-frequency pulses safely remove sulfate from battery's plates
  • no need to add water to maintenance-type batteries during long, non-use storage
  • can monitor up to 4 batteries at a time
  • designed for use with 12V lead acid batteries
  • Model: 12117TC
Northern Tool 70% $40 (exp 9 mos ago) $20 Buy Now