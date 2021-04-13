exclusive
Axent Telescoping Elongated Bidet Seat
$92 $105
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "DNAXENT" to drop the price $13 under what other merchants charge. Buy Now at Plumbing Deals

  • antibacterial nozzle
  • side dial
  • rear and front washing
  • slow-closing seat and lid
  • Model: FB-106
  • Code "DNAXENT"
  • Expires 7/1/2021
