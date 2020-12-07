DooDahDeals · 48 mins ago
Avalon Bay 3.7-Quart Air Fryer
$40 $120
free shipping

Tips
  • In Red.
Features
  • includes baking dish, layer rack, and cookbook
  • 200°F to 400°F temperature range
  • dishwasher safe basket
  • 30 minute timer
  • Model: 100R
  • Expires 12/15/2020
    Published 48 min ago
