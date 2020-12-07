Save $13 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at DooDahDeals
- In Red.
- includes baking dish, layer rack, and cookbook
- 200°F to 400°F temperature range
- dishwasher safe basket
- 30 minute timer
- Model: 100R
Expires 12/15/2020
Apply coupon code "44AXDXML" for a savings of $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Schatzlll via Amazon.
- measures 13.1" x 13" x 10.2"
- holds 1.5-lbs. ice
- produces up to 26-lbs. ice per day
- 3 ice sizes
- bullet shaped ice
- includes scoop
- Model: ZB-12-C-2
Clip the $9 off coupon to get this price, which is Amazon's best of the year. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "XAT4M6H5" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jiu Mo US via Amazon.
- LED digital touchscreen
- unique 360° hot air circulation
- Model: MA60
Apply coupon code "40SPCLIW" for a savings of $62, and a price $4 under our October mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Schatzlll via Amazon.
- makes 9 bullet ice cubes within 7 to 9 mins
- holds 1.5 lbs. of ice cubes at a time
- produces up to 26 lbs. per day
- stainless steel construction
- includes BPA-free scoop
- measures 9.5" x 13" x 14.1"
- Model: IML-002-1
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 8.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished KitchenAid RRK150IC 5-qt. Stand Mixer in Ice Blue for $399 ($100 off).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY50" to save $50 off the list price. Enjoy delicious, perfectly chilled drinks in under a minute and return empty pods via the Loop recycling bag. You're not only saving money, you're helping save the planet. Buy Now at Keurig
- You can purchase a wide variety of pods at drinkworks.com.
- chills water to 37°
- 50-oz. water reservoir
- includes two CO2 cartridges, water filter, 12-count cleaning tablets, Loop recycle bag, & coasters
Add 1-pack to the cart, as you proceed to checkout, you'll be prompted to add a 2nd pack to the cart for $9.99. (That's four shirts for $24.98, or $6.25 each.) Buy Now at DooDahDeals
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 23rd but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
