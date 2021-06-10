Audew 18,000mAh Car Jump Starter for $56
Audew 18,000mAh Car Jump Starter
$56 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "AUDEW188E" for a savings of $24.

Features
  • 1,500A peak
  • 15W wireless fast charge function
  • emergency LED lights with 4 modes
  • includes dual USB ports, type-C port, and 15V/10A DC port
  • Model: Epower-188
  • Code "AUDEW188E"
  • Expires 6/16/2021
