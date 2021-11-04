Apply coupon code "AA5PRO" to save $100, and make this $59 under our mention from 3 days ago. Buy Now at TomTop
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
- metal structure
- fixed focus laser
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- compatible with several types of engraving software
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 Pro 40w
It's a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cozyarray via eBay.
- 16 dye blocks
- 2-lbs. soy wax flakes
- thermometer
- 4 fragrance oils
- 4 candle tins with lids
- 4 wicks
- Model: SMHE116
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for ages 10+
- 3 patterns and 3 foam canvases
- 170 pins and 60 yards of thread
- Model: CT1780
It's about a buck under what you would pay in-store at your local Joann store. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Chicago Charcoal.
- 100% acrylic
- machine-washable
- Model: 135-150
It's a savings of $14 off list.
Update: The price increased to $40.03. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes supplies to make four 8-oz. candles
- Model: VDS-SMHE116
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
It's $195 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- built-in gyroscope
- 450nm 20W laser tube
- cuts materials from 3mm to 8mm thickness
It's the lowest upfront price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- cuts individual shapes up to 4-feet long
- makes repeated cuts up to 20-feet long
- writes in a variety of styles
- cuts 50+ materials
- draws any shape
- Model: 2007813
Apply code "CE3OS" to save $30 and drop the price $20 below our August mention. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- hotbed reaches 110°
- uses 1.75mm filament (5-meters included)
- MK-10 extruder
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from US warehouse.
- 1,200mAh battery
- foldable
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: S162
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- can be used to check tires on trucks and large SUVs
- Model: 35110
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-hole side measures 2" x 3.5"
- Model: 640-2006-0000
Apply coupon code "80C7LNZX" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to seven weeks to arrive.
- contains green tea, glacier water, aloe, jojoba seed oil, volcanic mud, and tea tree oil
- Model: greentea
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|TomTop
|35%
|--
|$230
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$289 (exp 26 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register