- Model: A5M40
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 410x400mm print size
- for wood, bamboo, paper, plastic, leather, and more
- includes goggles, marker, wrench, and brush
- stainless steel backing plate
- Model: A5M40
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 Pro 40w
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
- metal structure
- fixed focus laser
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- compatible with several types of engraving software
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 Pro 40w
- Model: 1305
- Sold by Luna Bean Casting via Amazon.
- 1.5-lbs. step 1 custom Luna Bean molding powder
- 2.75-lbs. Step 2 premium strength casting stone
- casting bucket (approximately 8" in diameter)
- designed for casting two hands
- Model: 1305
- Model: SMHE116
- Sold by cozyarray via eBay.
- 16 dye blocks
- 2-lbs. soy wax flakes
- thermometer
- 4 fragrance oils
- 4 candle tins with lids
- 4 wicks
- Model: SMHE116
- Model: 135-150
- It's available in Chicago Charcoal.
- 100% acrylic
- machine-washable
- Model: 135-150
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
- built-in gyroscope
- 450nm 20W laser tube
- cuts materials from 3mm to 8mm thickness
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- built-in gyroscope
- 450nm 20W laser tube
- cuts materials from 3mm to 8mm thickness
- rear exhaust
- 9,500 strokes per minute
- Sold by JB Tools via Amazon
- rear exhaust
- 9,500 strokes per minute
- hotbed reaches 110°
- uses 1.75mm filament (5-meters included)
- MK-10 extruder
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- hotbed reaches 110°
- uses 1.75mm filament (5-meters included)
- MK-10 extruder
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from US warehouse.
- 1,200mAh battery
- foldable
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: S162
Apply coupon code "CR10V2" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- dual fans
- silent motherboard
- all-metal extruder
- resume printing function
- carbon crystal silicon glass hotbed
- uses 1.75mm printing filament
- SD card slot
- Model: CR-10 V2
- UPC: 649910377712
- In Black.
- 5 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI optical sensor
- Model: RZ01-02540200-R3C1
- In Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- 5 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI optical sensor
- Model: RZ01-02540200-R3C1
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
Clip the 60% off on-page coupon for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bolt Sight via Amazon.
- supports SD card (not included) and cloud storage
- 6,000mAh rechargeable Lithium battery
- 802.11n 2.4GHz wireless
- 120° wide angle view
- PIR motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- Model: BS-SC-01
- aluminum alloy exterior
- Model: XGL-H03
- Visit the product page to view a full list of compatible devices.
- Sold by SunFly Technologies via Amazon.
- aluminum alloy exterior
- Model: XGL-H03
Apply coupon code "RX5U9VQS" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Engindot Direct via Amazon.
- 2 wash modes
- measures 24.8" L x 15.7" W x 28.7" H
- 11-lbs. washer load capacity (6.6-lbs. spin-dryer capacity)
- Model: EWM35
