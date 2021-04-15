Apply code "TPA5P" to drop the price $31 below what you'll pay at eBay. Buy Now at TomTop
- Choose United States Warehouse and US PLUG to get this deal.
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- fixed-focus laser
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: A5 Pro
That's $4 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- ages 10+
- two 8.5” pre-printed foam canvases, 4 pieces of cardstock, 36 yards cotton thread, 3 yards polyester thread, 6.6 yards acrylic yarn, 100 pins, 1 piece of acrylic felt, and 1 piece of paper
- Model: CT1852
Use coupon code "ZENACOLOR15" for 15% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BMS USA via Amazon.
- numbered and color coded
- 3.3mm lead
- non-toxic
- storage box
- color chart
- Model: ZC-CP-120M
You'd pay about $9 more for a similar kit elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by I Learn via Amazon.
- 5 projects
- blunt tip plastic needle
- pre-cut and pre-punched felt pieces
- Model: ART-S101
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Raspberry.
- ceramic-coated heat plate
- 3 heat settings
- insulated safety base
- auto-shutoff feature
- Model: 2007468
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "30C5IH8S" to save a total of $44 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Happy coils via Amazon.
- 0.4mm fine tip
- 1-2mm nylon fiber brush tip
- non-toxic, acid free, and odorless
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Bluetooth
- docking slot for phone or tablet
- cuts 300+ materials (sold separately)
- works with Cricut most tools (most sold separately)
- includes rotary blade, USB cable, practice materials, fine point pen, fine point blade, 50 ready-to-make projects, FabricGrip mat, & LightGrip mat
- Model: 2005464
Apply coupon code "CEPRO" for a savings of $46. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- 220x220x250mm printing area
- 1.75 filament diameter
- MK-10 extruder
Apply coupon code "TPCRSE" for a savings of $134. Buy Now at TomTop
- 4.3" HD color touchscreen
- 235mm x 235mm x 250mm printing area
- 80-100mm/s print speed
- resume printing
- includes 8GB SD card and 200g PLA filament sample
- Model: CR-6 SE
That's more than half off of the list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In River Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $8.99 for scheduled delivery (it varies based on the amount you order).
- measures 7.75" x 4" x 1.75"
- Model: 22051EA
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
It's the best deal we could find by $30 when you apply coupon code "26NNM435". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
