Aspenora 37-Quart Portable Fridge Freezer for $260
aspenoras.com · 1 hr ago
Aspenora 37-Quart Portable Fridge Freezer
$260 $520
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MOMD50" to save $439 off the list price. Buy Now at aspenoras.com

Tips
  • Available in White.
  • The Black is $289.50 after coupon ($410 off list).
Features
  • 6" wide refrigerator compartment and the rest is deep freeze area
  • LED touch control
  • aluminum exterior case
  • drain plug
  • USB port
  • Model: CF-BPR35
  • Code "MOMD50"
  • Expires 5/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
