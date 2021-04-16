That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- includes 12x zoom telephoto lens, 0.63x wide-angle lens, 198° fish eye lens, 15x macro lens, mini tripod, and universal clip
- Model: APL-HS12XDG3
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "RPHRCG6H" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunday Party via Amazon.
- 8 brightness levels
- 3 color lighting modes
- includes 2 phone holders, desktop stand, tripod stand, remote control, & storage bag
Save $5 by applying coupon code "2PSTZAA9", making this a low by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boxintong via Amazon.
- Available in White-Suction cup at this price.
- The White02-Clamp option drops to $14.99 with the same code.
- measures 6"
- USB powered
- 10 brightness levels
- 3 color lighting modes
- standard tripod threading
- suction cup computer mount
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon and apply code "3LQ8YN39" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by Aojezor via Amazon.
- waterproof
- measures 5.9" x 6.7" x 31.5"
- Model: TZ17005
That's more than half off of the list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In River Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $8.99 for scheduled delivery (it varies based on the amount you order).
- measures 7.75" x 4" x 1.75"
- Model: 22051EA
Clip the 10% off coupon on the page and apply code "40RRT69N" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fun-Driving Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with select Toyota, Lexus, and Mazda vehicles
- Model: FDCAFM9
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
