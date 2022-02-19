Apply coupon code "FEB4SALE" and redeem this rebate to get this deal. That's $330 under our January mention, $700 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 1 ms response time
- supports FreeSync Premium
- 2x 15W, 1x 20W speakers 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI ports
- 1 USB-C, 2 USB-3.0, & USB Type B
- Model: FO48U
Apply coupon code "508Q5BUX" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
You can shop discounted monitors, laptops, gaming PCs, desk mounts, and more in this sale. Shop Now at Newegg
- A 90-day warranty applies to specified refurbished or open-box warranties.
Check out some of the discounts below; also certain products are eligible for discounts via coupon codes listed on their respective pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- up to 22% off LG TVs
- up to 25% off Samsung soundbars
- up to 52% off Corsair power supplies
Save on 100 items, including dash cam kits, repair kits, jump starters, generators, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Meterk 0.5" Hammer Drill Set for $65.69 ($7 low).
Take advantage of huge discounts on select games, including The Crew, Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy, Far Cry, and more franchises. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is The Crew 2: Gold Edition 2.0 for Xbox One for $16.19 ($74 off).
- digital codes
That's the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
To save $7, apply coupon code "45JTB7SD". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Red at this price.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "15HKWUKB" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Silver.
- Sold by TyhooDirect via Amazon.
- 2 USB output ports
- Type C and micro cable ports
- QC2.0
- Model: 20000M
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|46%
|$1130 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$800
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register