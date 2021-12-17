It's $65 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 78.5" W x 32.5" D x 35.5" H
- linen fabric upholstery
- Model: TDco560001
Expires 1/10/2022
That is a savings of $519. Buy Now at Home Depot
- faux-leather upholstery
- sofa measures 82" x 41"
- loveseat measures 36" x 41"
- Model: GS2900-2PC
That's a savings of $19 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Charcoal or Black at this price.
- measures 65.6" x 31.5" x 30"
- Model: TD6dtb0001
Save $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at ths price.
- middle arm rest with cupholders
- pillows
- Model: 610848
Save on a choice of over 360 sofas, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Claremont 44.9" Fabric 2-Seater Sofa for $309.12 (low by $70).
It's the lowest price we could find by $87, although most retailers charge at least $484. For further comparison, it's $2 drop from our October mention. Buy Now at Home Depot
- functions as a sofa, lounger, or bed
- measures 74" x 38" x 35.4" as a sofa or 74" x 45.5" x 17.7" as a bed
- adjustable arm wings
- wood frame & chrome steel legs
- Model: SC-NLS-S3-F28-BK
It's $31 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- rigid steel framework
- 176-lb. weight capacity
- adjust to 5 different positions
- measures 4.33'' x 43.3'' x 90.55''
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- two other colors available for slightly more.
- internal storage bag
- waterproof
- 4 ground stakes, 4 cord loops
- measures 44.8" x 7" x 7"
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- for ages 2 to adult
- see results in 15 minutes
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
