- It's available in Red.
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
- 8 cooking functions, including air fry, roast, broil, dehydrate, grill, bake, reheat, and keep warm
- temperature range from 180°F to 400°F
- dehydrator function
- Model: GW22957
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
- In Silver.
- Sold by SUNAVO via Amazon.
- 6 power levels
- portable
- adjustable temperature control
- fast heating
- low noise
- Model: HP102-T2
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by Jiu Mo US via Amazon.
- 0.8-liter stainless steel kettle with gooseneck spout
- 6 temperature presets and temperature dial
- automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection
- 1,000-watt power
- Model: MK10
- Available in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.24 shipping fee or orders over $45 ship for free.
- 1,440W
- nonstick-coated baking plates
- dual heat lid and base with floating hinge
- power and temperature-ready indicator lights
- Model: CHQP12R
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
- 250W base
- includes recipe book
- Model: MBR-1101
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
