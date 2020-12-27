New
eBay · 54 mins ago
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Extra Large Electric Air Fryer w/ Dehydrator
$72 $149
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's available in Red.
  • Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
Features
  • 8 cooking functions, including air fry, roast, broil, dehydrate, grill, bake, reheat, and keep warm
  • temperature range from 180°F to 400°F
  • dehydrator function
  • Model: GW22957
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 51% -- $72 Buy Now