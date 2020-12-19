It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Use coupon code "TOMMY757" for a low by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by Jiu Mo US via Amazon.
- 0.8-liter stainless steel kettle with gooseneck spout
- 6 temperature presets and temperature dial
- automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection
- 1,000-watt power
- Model: MK10
Clip the $9 off coupon to get this price, which is Amazon's best of the year. Buy Now at Amazon
You'd pay at least $2 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.24 shipping fee or orders over $45 ship for free.
- 1,440W
- nonstick-coated baking plates
- dual heat lid and base with floating hinge
- power and temperature-ready indicator lights
- Model: CHQP12R
Apply coupon code "50BEAR05" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bear-Home via Amazon.
- 300W full copper motor
- 5 speeds
- includes 2 beaters and 2 dough hooks
- Model: DDQ-A30D2
Apply coupon code "COFFEEPOTTODAYONLY" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
- stove top
- ergonomic handle
- food safe tin lining
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Apply coupon code "YOUSAVE" to get an extra 15% off a selection of already-discounted small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 3-Ply 4-qt. Stainless Steel Casserole w/ Lid for $50.99 after coupon (low by $9).
Save on $13 mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Flex Edge Beater for 6-Qt. Stand Mixers for $24.99 ($20 off).
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Titles in this offer include the newly-released Cyberpunk 2077 (pictured, for $59.99), Madden NFL 21, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $10 and stream your favorite artists, listen to new music, and curate your own playlist from a library of over 60 million songs. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Note: This offer applies to new subscribers only.
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
Apply coupon code "QM8QTXEF" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yocuby via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Silver/White pictured).
- Silver & Gold options available for $16.49 via same coupon code.
- measures 9.2" H x 8.8" L x 1.8" W
- projects snowflake designs onto ceiling
- Model: YYG-831
Apply coupon code "9PLNQHJV" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9Aboy via Amazon.
- plug & play
- includes USB power cable
- Model: AV2HDMI
That's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The price may vary by ZIP code.
- includes cam, 32GB microSD card, 2 contact sensors, motion sensor, sensor bridge, 2 plugs, 3 bulbs, and installation accessories
- Model: WSHSB
