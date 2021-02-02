New
sansiled.com · 34 mins ago
15W LED Security Light
$26 $35
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SECSEC" to save off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com

Features
  • 30,000hrs life span
  • 5000K color temperature
  • 120° beam angle
  • IP65 waterproof rating
  • Model: C2440-MW-15W
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SECSEC"
  • Expires 3/31/2021
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting sansiled.com Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
sansiled.com 25% -- $26 Buy Now